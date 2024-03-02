BJP candidates fielded in Kerala confident of winning in Lok Sabha polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) The candidates fielded by BJP from Kerala on Saturday expressed confidence of winning in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and ending the long electoral drought of the party in the state.
Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi and Union Ministers of State V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar who will contest from the Thrissur, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies, respectively, appeared confident that the people will support the saffron party.
"I am happy. I will fulfil the responsibility given to me and people will support that," Gopi told reporters after his nomination.
After the announcement, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Muraleedharan told reporters that the Lok Sabha polls will be in favour of the BJP and the NDA in Kerala "as elections are being held at a time when people of the state want a political change".
"Violence and corruption are the hallmarks of the ruling government in the state. People are tired of that. As far as Congress is concerned, it is in tatters across the country.
"Its condition in Kerala can be ascertained from the interaction between the KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and the Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan," the Union Minister said.
He asserted that the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power at the Centre and that all the candidates selected from Kerala have good prospects of winning in the upcoming polls.
Muraleedharan also expressed gratitude to Modi and other senior BJP leaders on the social media platform X.
"Express my profound gratitude to Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Home Min Shri Amit Shah Ji, and National President of BJP, Shri J P Nadda Ji for giving me an opportunity to contest #LokSabhaElections2024 from Attingal.
"I seek the blessings of the people of Attingal to represent their voice in Lok Sabha and urge them to vote in full strength to BJP to support Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of a developed India," he said on X.
Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, said in a post on Facebook that he was "humbled and honoured" for being selected as a party candidate from Kerala.
"I am deeply humbled and honoured that PM Narendra Modi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda ji and HM Amit Shah ji have entrusted this responsibility to me of representing #Thiruvananthapuram, capital of my state Kerala, in Parliament and in Govt.
"As a Malayalee and son of an Air Warrior, I value each and every opportunity to serve the people, state and country. This is yet another responsibility that I feel proud of. From here on, lets discuss development. Let every step be for the development of Kerala and #Thiruvananthapuram. I seek all your blessings for the same," he said on Facebook.
Anil K Antony, son of Congress stalwart and former Union Defence Minister A K Antony, said BJP was going to create history in Kerala in the upcoming elections by winning several seats.
"I believe I too will win," said Anil, who will contest from the Pathanamthitta constituency.
He further said that the country has seen unprecedented progress and development in the last 10 years which was not there in the 67 years prior to that.
"Modi's guarantees are the strength of the party and that is why I am contesting in the LS polls," he said Prafulla Krishna, the BJP candidate from Vadakara, said that the constituency has a lot of issues.
"The current political issues in Kerala will be discussed at Vadakara. The last five years for Vadakara were very disappointing and it will be reflected in the upcoming elections," he said.
Shobha Surendran, who will contest from Alappuzha constituency, said she was sure that the people will vote for the guarantee given by PM Narendra Modi who has been ruling the country for the past ten years. PTI HMP RRT HMP SDP