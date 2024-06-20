BJP candidates file nominations for July 10 assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jun 20 (PTI) BJP's Manglaur candidate Kartar Singh Bhadana and party's Badrinath nominee Rajendra Bhandari on Thursday filed their nominations for the July 10 assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haridwar MP and former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt were with Bhadana as he filed his nomination at the collectorate in Haridwar.
Bypoll to the Manglaur assembly seat was necessitated after the death of BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year. Bhadana is a former MLA from Uttar Pradesh. He represented the Khatauli seat in Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 2012-17. "I am fully confident that the people of Manglaur are prepared to put their stamp of approval on the welfare policies and unprecedented development carried out by the double-engine government. BJP's victory with a big margin from Manglaur this time is certain," Dhami said in a post on X.
Former MLA Rajendra Bhandari, a turncoat who resigned from both the Congress and the state assembly to switch allegiance to the BJP a month ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, also filed his nomination for Badrinath assembly seat in Gopeshwar.
The seat fell vacant after his resignation as he was the sitting MLA from there. Cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat and a number of his supporters were with Bhandari as he filed his nomination.
Friday is the last date for filing nominations for the July 10 bypolls. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK