BJP cannot win polls based on its performance: Cong MP

Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain Monday alleged the BJP won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through "vote chori", claiming that the saffron party cannot win polls based on its performance.

"They (BJP) cannot win elections in the name of development, their programmes, and slogans. They can only win elections by two ways, either by raking up Hindu-Muslim issue, or by using government agencies," Hussain, who is also Congress general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, told a press conference here.

He said the Congress' "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod" (vote thief, vacate your seat of power) campaign is aimed at creating awareness among voters across the country about their right to franchise.

The AICC general secretary alleged that the BJP has won elections through "vote chori".

"They (BJP) must have done it in the elections before 2024 as well, but it is established that in the 2024 election, (Narendra) Modi became the Prime Minister by indulging in 'vote chori'. It is very clear," he claimed.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress has raised the issue to create awareness among the voters.

The right to vote is the biggest right available to the citizen of the country, but there is an "assault" on that, he said.

Referring to the party's 'hamari riyasat hamara haq' campaign for the restoration of statehood to J&K, Hussain said "our fight for the restoration of the statehood will continue".

"We will take it to every household under the programme," he added.

He said the losses suffered due to the recent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway could have been minimised had J&K been a full-fledged state.

On the losses suffered by the people in J&K due to the floods, the Congress leader demanded an immediate comprehensive compensation to the affected.

"The compensation of Rs 209 crore is a joke with the people of J&K. The losses should be assessed and then full-fledged compensation be provided to the affected," he said. PTI SSB KVK KVK