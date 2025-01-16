BJP can't ensure safety of celebrities; what can common people expect: Kejriwal on attack on Saif

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP-led central government over the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisment

Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder, who barged into his Mumbai home early Thursday. The actor is admitted to the Lilavati Hospital.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "When the BJP's double-engine government can't ensure the safety of celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, what can the common people expect?" "Such attacks are not new. There was a shooting outside actor Salman Khan's house and the killing of Baba Siddique, who was BJP's alliance partner, shows the law and order situation in the country," he added.

The AAP chief demanded the resignation of the BJP-led central government over the attack on Khan.

Advertisment

"The BJP-led central government must resign if it can't protect our borders, country, national capital, and the people of India," Kejriwal said.