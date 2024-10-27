BJP can’t win Maharashtra alone but will be single largest party post-polls: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that BJP alone cannot win the upcoming assembly polls in the state but maintained that it will emerge as the single largest party after the elections.

One has to be practical about the ground reality, he said at the NDTV Marathi Conclave, underscoring that Mahayuti allies BJP, Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar’s NCP can fight unitedly and win the elections.

“BJP alone cannot win the state but it is also true that we have the most seats and the highest voting percentage. After the elections, the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the state The consolidation of votes of all the three parties can only make us victorious,” he said.

Asked about the disappointment among some BJP leaders who could not get tickets and the possibility of them turning rebellious, Fadnavis said, “One (party) cannot say that you want other parties’ votes but refuse to compromise on seat sharing. I feel sad for some of our aspiring candidates who could not be given a chance in this assembly elections.” In a lighter vein, he said that the current situation in the state is like many movies being made and every aspiring actor getting the role of a lead character.

The BJP has declared candidates for 121 of the 288 constituencies in the state so far.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government with the help of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Republican Party of India.

About the impact of General Elections on the next month’s contest, he claimed that Maharashtra witnessed “vote-jihad” for the first time during the Lok Sabha elections, wherein Mahayuti could win only 17 of the 48 seats in the state. But it won’t be effective in the assembly elections, he asserted.

“In the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency, our candidate was leading in five assembly segments, but the voting in the Malegaon-Central assembly constituency led to our defeat. However, it will not work in assembly polls as our candidates in those five seats will definitely win,” he said.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats and its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) 56. The NCP (undivided), which was part of the UPA, bagged 54 constituencies and Congress 44.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI ND NR