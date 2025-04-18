BJP carrying out 'vindictive politics' campaign to defame Sonia Gandhi, Rahul: Cong MP

Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) Congress MP and AICC general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday accused the BJP of carrying out a campaign of "vindictive politics" aimed at defaming party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said the Grand Old Party never feared the British and will not be intimidated by the ruling party now.

He claimed that "vindictive politics" is being done to divert the attention of the people from the core issues confronting the country, including price rise, inflation, unemployment, poverty, slapping of tariffs, security problems and Chinese aggression.

"The BJP is engaged in vindictive politics. The way the BJP has been attacking Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi — how they have launched this vendetta, how they are trying to defame them — is blatant. They are bent on discrediting the Congress and the Gandhi family, in a bid to tarnish their image," Hussain told reporters here.

He said the BJP is deliberately trying to discredit the Congress party and tarnish the image of the Gandhi family, which has deeply hurt party workers.

"All Congress workers are angry and are protesting. This issue isn't new, it is being dragged on for years. The BJP keeps digging it up to harass our leaders," he said.

Replying to a question, Hussain described the ED's chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case and the questioning of Robert Vadra as "vendetta politics", and said neither the Congress nor the Gandhis are afraid of it.

Referring to allegations of financial wrongdoing, the Congress leader rejected the charges, calling them baseless.

"In the 80-year history of our parliamentary democracy, it is such a case where there has been no evidence of money laundering, transfer of funds, property deals or money trail. This is a non-profit organisation and its members don't even draw salaries," he asserted.

He accused the BJP of using such cases to distract from pressing national issues.

"Vendetta politics is being from the top to target the Congress and the Gandhi family only to divert the attention of the people from real problems including price-rise, inflation, unemployment, poverty, slapping of tariffs, security problems and Chinese aggression facing the country," he added.

Drawing parallels with the freedom movement, Hussain said the Congress never feared the British and will not be intimidated now.

"The Congress never feared the British when we fought for Independence. And we won't fear those who now try to act like them. We will not be intimidated, neither the party nor the Gandhi family," he warned.

He also defended Rahul Gandhi, alleging that despite all attempts to harass him, including creating obstacles during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and legal cases, he remains undeterred.

"Rahul Gandhi will continue to fight for the idea of India and the vision our freedom fighters gave us," Hussain said. PTI AB KSS KSS