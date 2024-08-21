BJP 'caught your beloved CM Kejriwal' to stall Delhi's progress: Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited the Sultanpur Majra constituency here on Wednesday during his "Padyatra" campaign and met people there, even as a group showed black flags to him and raised slogans in protest.

Delhi BJP media department claimed that the protesters were the party workers protesting against visit of Sisodia, who is an accused in the excise policy case.

Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy case after spending 17 months in jail, in his interaction with the locals hit out the BJP, saying they put him and other leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, behind bars in false cases to stop work to harass people.

He charged the BJP is stalling Delhi's progress by jailing him and other party leaders in false charges, and reassured the locals that Chief Minister Kejriwal will soon be back to resume the city's development at full speed.

"They (BJP) caught your beloved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, me, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain and all the leaders of AAP and put them in jail. They did not put us in jail because we had done something wrong, but because Kejriwal was working," he said.

Kejriwal developed "wonderful" schools and hospitals, provided free bus travel to women, and free electricity, he said and added the BJP people do not know how to do all this.

"What was Arvind Kejriwal's fault? If he had to do corruption, then why would he make the electricity bills zero, instead he would have ensured higher bills and stolen the money through it," said the former deputy chief minister.

All three including Kejriwal, Sisodia and Singh were arrested in excise policy related cases. While Singh and Sisodia have been granted bail, Kejriwal is still under judicial custody.

The Padyatra campaign was launched by Sisodia on August 16. Under the campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls next year, the AAP leader will visit all 70 constituencies in a public reach out.

He said people are praising zero electricity bills, Mohalla Clinics, free bus travel and schools for children, but at the same time they are also telling that for the last one year there is a problem of sewer and drinking water.

This problem has occurred because the BJP has conspired and put Chief Minister Kejriwal in jail. If Kejriwal was here, he would have fought and got your water and sewer problems solved, he asserted. PTI VIT AS AS