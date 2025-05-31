BJP celebrates 100 days in office with 'Delhi badal rahi hai' song

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Marking 100 days since returning to power in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a specially composed anthem, "Delhi badal rahi hai", highlighting the government's key achievements.

The two minutes 57-second song highlights the initiatives launched under Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, including the DEVI bus scheme, a massive sanitation push across the city and aggressive efforts to eliminate the towering garbage mountains at landfill sites.

Set to an upbeat score, the anthem portrays a vision of transformation and progress in Delhi, using visuals and lyrics that contrast current actions with alleged inaction under the previous regime.

It has already been shared widely across the BJP's social media platforms after a 100-day celebration event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

"This song reflects the spirit of change we've initiated in Delhi -- real work, real results. It's not just a song, it's a statement," said Gupta speaking at the event.

This anthem, the BJP leader said, is part of a broader public outreach effort to connect with citizens through culture and media, and to underscore what they describe as a shift from "headline-driven governance to performance-driven governance".

The song's release was the highlight of the day's celebrations and it received loud applause from the party workers and supporters. PTI MHS AS AS