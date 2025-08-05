BJP celebrates anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, across J-K; NC, Cong, PDP demand statehood

Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A with celebrations across all the Union Territory while Congress, National Conference, and PDP workers hit the streets, demanding the restoration of statehood.

From cities to border villages, BJP activists held public programmes, hoisted the tricolour, organised 'Tiranga Yatras', and conducted patriotic events to commemorate the historic decision taken on August 5, 2019, by the Narendra Modi-led central government.

While the three parties, along with Jammu-based All Parties United Morcha (APUM) -- a group of various social and political parties -- observed August 5 as a "black day" in a denunciation of the downgrading of the state in 2019.

They held protests on the sixth anniversary of the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

J-K BJP president Sat Sharma, while addressing a gathering in Akhnoor, said that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has brought constitutional unity, equal rights, and dignity to every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This day reminds us of our collective achievement, which led to the welfare of the neglected and oppressed communities of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

J-K BJP general secretary Ashok Koul said that the historic step of nullifying Articles 370 and 35A has ushered in a "new dawn" of development and governance in the Union Territory. "The BJP is reaching the last person in the queue, with the benefits of welfare schemes now flowing uninterrupted," he said.

All senior BJP leaders participated in different programmes organised across Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming the party’s commitment to building a new Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP leaders also participated in various programmes organised by different sections of society across the region, which witnessed large public participation in Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch and various districts of the Kashmir valley.

Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Pawan Sharma said that August 5 marks the "real independence" for the people here, as it was on this historic day in 2019 that the "shackles of Articles 370 and 35A" were removed, paving the way for true integration, equality, development, and dignity for all residents of the Union Territory.

“True democracy was restored on August 5. For the first time, people in all parts of J-K – be it the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, refugees from West Pakistan, Valmiki Samaj, or the women who had been denied their rights – were given their constitutional due. This is the day when every citizen of J-K became an equal citizen of India in spirit and in law,” said Sharma.

Sharma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their "visionary and courageous leadership".

The BJP SC Morcha marked the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 with great enthusiasm at its headquarters in Trikuta Nagar. Morcha president Dharminder Kumar said that the "bold decision" has brought Jammu and Kashmir closer to the rest of India, ensuring a brighter future for its residents.

BJP vice president Rekha Mahajan, who was a special invitee, highlighted the transformative impact of the abrogation, noting that it has brought about a "new era of progress, peace, and prosperity to the region".

Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla, along with former minister Lal Singh and Taranjit Singh Tony, used a crane to garland the statue of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, at Tawi bridge in the heart of the city.

"Today's black day protest is part of our intensified campaign under 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' to seek restoration of pride and glory of this historic Dogra state, which was destroyed by the BJP on August 5, 2019," Bhalla told reporters while leading the protest.

The party's J-K chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma, said the BJP undermined the democratically elected government and is running the affairs through a "remote control" from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's office.

"The assembly elections were held on the directions of the Supreme Court last year, but the popular government is not allowed to work. They have lost the elections but are still running the government through the LG office, and as a result of the dual rule, the people are suffering," he said.

He said the Supreme Court has directed for restoration of statehood to J&K "as soon as possible," but even after 10 months of the order, the Centre remains reluctant to restore statehood.

"Our demand for restoration of full-fledged statehood under 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' will continue to mobilise support and expose the BJP. We are now going for a chain hunger strike from August 9 to 21, hoping that the BJP will see reason and restore statehood to J&K during the ongoing Monsoon session of the parliament," Sharma said.

The Congress staged similar demonstrations at all district headquarters.

An attempt by its workers to take out a rally was scuttled in Rajouri by police, who also briefly detained MLA Iftikhar Ahmad and several others.

Workers of the ruling National Conference, led by provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, staged a protest outside party headquarters on Residency Road in Jammu.

The protesters had to abort their march when police stopped them, and they were forced to return to the party office.

PDP workers raised a demonstration outside party headquarters in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city.

Meanwhile, Gorkha Samaj members living in Jammu celebrated the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and said they no longer consider themselves "unwanted citizens" of the Union Territory.

After the scrapping of Article 370 on this day in 2019, Gorkhas and Valmikis gained citizenship rights and can not only vote in local elections but also contest polls and enjoy all benefits of citizenship, including government jobs, admissions in professional colleges, and the right to own land and property in Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Gorkha Samaj leader Karuna Chhetri, men, women, and children assembled at their community bastion in Gorkha Nagar and raising slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and exchanging sweets.

".... we were denied the right to live here as citizens of the state post Independence. We were living as unwanted people. But with the abrogation of Article 370, we are now enjoying all rights as equal citizens," Karuna said.

Similar celebrations were held at Valmiki Colony in Jammu.

People converged at the Valmiki temple complex, raised pro-India slogans, and thanked the PM for the historic decision.

The abrogation has brought hope to members of the Valmiki community, who live on land allocated to their ancestors-brought from Punjab by the J&K government in 1957-but were denied state subject rights and associated entitlements.

"We are breathing free air in Jammu and Kashmir, where we were once called outsiders despite serving the people here for over seven decades. We can now get jobs, admissions in professional colleges, contest elections, vote, and own land. This has been made possible by PM Modi," said Arvind Bhatti.