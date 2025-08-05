BJP celebrates anniversary of abrogation of Articles 370, 35A across J-K

Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A with celebrations across all districts of the Union Territory, saying it has brought constitutional unity, equal rights, and dignity to every citizen of the region.

From cities to border villages, BJP activists held public programmes, hoisted the tricolour, organised 'Tiranga Yatras', and conducted patriotic events to commemorate the historic decision taken on August 5, 2019, by the Narendra Modi-led central government.

J-K BJP president Sat Sharma, while addressing a gathering in Akhnoor, said that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has brought constitutional unity, equal rights, and dignity to every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This day reminds us of our collective achievement, which led to the welfare of the neglected and oppressed communities of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

J-K BJP general secretary Ashok Koul said that the historic step of nullifying Articles 370 and 35A has ushered in a "new dawn" of development and governance in the Union Territory. "The BJP is reaching the last person in the queue, with the benefits of welfare schemes now flowing uninterrupted," he said.

All senior BJP leaders participated in different programmes organised across Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming the party’s commitment to building a new Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP leaders also participated in various programmes organised by different sections of society across the region, which witnessed large public participation in Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch and various districts of the Kashmir valley. Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Pawan Sharma said that August 5 marks the "real independence" for the people here, as it was on this historic day in 2019 that the "shackles of Articles 370 and 35A" were removed, paving the way for true integration, equality, development, and dignity for all residents of the Union Territory.

“True democracy was restored on August 5. For the first time, people in all parts of J-K – be it the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, refugees from West Pakistan, Valmiki Samaj, or the women who had been denied their rights – were given their constitutional due. This is the day when every citizen of J-K became an equal citizen of India in spirit and in law,” said Sharma.

Sharma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their "visionary and courageous leadership".

The BJP SC Morcha marked the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 with great enthusiasm at its headquarters in Trikuta Nagar. Morcha president Dharminder Kumar said that the "bold decision" has brought Jammu and Kashmir closer to the rest of India, ensuring a brighter future for its residents.

BJP vice president Rekha Mahajan, who was a special invitee, highlighted the transformative impact of the abrogation, noting that it has brought about a "new era of progress, peace, and prosperity to the region". PTI AB jammuMNK MNK