BJP celebrates NDA’s Bihar victory across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 (PTI) BJP workers celebrated the victory of the party and the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections across Kerala on Friday.

Jubilant workers organised celebrations at the state headquarters and district offices, where leaders distributed sweets and burst crackers.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar distributed sweets to leaders at the party office in Thiruvananthapuram and said that a similar feat should be achieved in the upcoming local body elections in Kerala.

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar congratulated the people of Bihar, saying voters had once again supported the politics of performance put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-NDA.

He said the people had rejected the “jungle raj” politics of the Congress and RJD, characterised by dynasty rule and corruption.

“Now it is Kerala’s turn,” he wrote.

BJP social media platforms, including official handles, also posted trolls targeting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the Bihar defeat.

Former Union minister V Muraleedharan said women voters had turned out in large numbers in Bihar, reflecting their trust in the BJP and the NDA, and showing continued support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former BJP state president K Surendran said Kerala could learn from the Bihar verdict, where people rejected “jungle raj”.

He said voters in Bihar had removed a “corrupt” dispensation and that the Congress-led bloc had played the caste card but failed.

“Even in Muslim pockets, the RJD-Congress alliance was dismantled. It was a clean victory for the NDA,” he said.

He added that in Kerala, where religious minorities have significant influence, the Bihar result was a clear message.

He also said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had become a burden for the INDI bloc.

“By keeping Congress and Rahul Gandhi at the front, the INDI alliance cannot move forward. Other UDF allies in Kerala should also think about the state of the Congress,” he said.

While CPI(M) and other Left parties remained largely silent on the Bihar outcome, Education Minister V Sivankutty posted a meme suggesting the diminishing influence of the Congress.

“A lesson from Bihar. What the Congress is doing to secular fronts in Indian politics,” he wrote. PTI TBA TBA ROH