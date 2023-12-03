BJP celebrates poll performance, claims Jharkhand will see repeat of Chhattisgarh results

Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) Members of the opposition BJP in Jharkhand celebrated the party's performances in the assembly elections in three states, including neighbouring Chhatisgarh.

As the party surged ahead in the early trends in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, BJP workers started gathering at the state headquarters in Ranchi, and when victory became certain in the afternoon in these two states along with Chhatisgarh, celebrations began.

The BJP workers distributed sweets, danced to the beats of dhols, and celebrated with firecrackers.

"People know Congress's history. They have reposed faith in PM Narendra Modi," Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said.

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh was mired in scams, alleged Prakash, who is a former president of the state BJP.

"People were watching everything. The scams that happened in Chhattisgarh have direct links with the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand," he alleged.

"A similar result will also happen in Jharkhand when the time comes. People will change the Hemant Soren government and all the corrupts will go to jail," he said.

Leader of opposition Amar Bauri of the BJP told reporters in Giridih that "Modi magic" helped the party win the three states.

"We have also done well in Telangana. The results will impact the Lok Sabha polls, and the assembly elections in Jharkhand," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that it respects the people's mandate.

State minister Rameshwar Oraon of the Congress said that they had expected that the party would perform well in all the states that went to polls. PTI SAN SAN SOM