BJP celebrates Vajpayee's birthday as Sushasan Diwas in J&K, pay floral tributes

Jammu, Dec 25(PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Wednesday celebrated the birthday of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as 'Sushasan Diwas' by paying floral tributes to him at various places across the Union Territory.

Advertisment

The party organised an exhibition on the life and works of Vajpayee at the BJP headquarters in Jammu.

Led by J-K BJP president Sat Sharma and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, senior party leaders paid floral tributes at the statue of the former prime minister at Atal Chowk in Jammu.

Sharma, accompanied by general secretary Ashok Koul, inaugurated the exhibition at the party headquarters and said that the entire nation is remembering the former prime minister on his birth anniversary.

Advertisment

He saud that Vajpayee dedicated his entire life to the service of the motherland, leading a simple life while exemplifying the principle of “Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit, Aur Yeh Jeevan Samarput, Chahta Hun Desh Ki Dharti, Tujhe Kuch Aur Bhi Doon.” Sharma praised Vajpayee for his "unwavering commitment" to strengthening the nation, particularly highlighting the Pokhran nuclear tests. “His commitment was such that he never compromised on national interests,” Sharma said.

He further said that Vajpayee had been involved in national movements since his student days and played a pivotal role in leading India to victory in the Kargil War.

“While India had previously won wars on the battlefield but lost diplomatically due to weak leadership, Vajpayee’s governance ensured success both on the ground and in diplomacy,” Sharma said.

Advertisment

The exhibition was organised by the Department of Publications. Organisers announced that similar exhibitions would be displayed at district-level programmes across the Union Territory throughout the year to commemorate the birth centenary of Vajpayee.

The Sushasan Diwas was celebrated by the BJP in various districts, tehsil and block headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir, where floral tributes were paid to him. PTI AB AB MNK MNK