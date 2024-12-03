BJP central disciplinary committee member secretary summons dissident MLA Yatnal

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP Central Disciplinary Committee member secretary Om Pathak has summoned Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to meet him on December 4, party MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said on Tuesday.

Pathak had issued a show cause notice on December 1 to Yatnal, citing his tirade against the state party leadership, his defiance of party directives, and taking stances and making pronouncements against party's official position. Yatnal has been given 10 days time to answer.

“Om Pathak has called Yatnal to meet him at 11.30 am tomorrow. He will go to meet him alone. We will not go with him. I don’t know where he has been asked to come tomorrow. He will give his reply tomorrow itself,” Jarkiholi told reporters in New Delhi.

Yatnal is known as a strong critic of BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family, especially his son and the party's Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra. He has often targeted them and demanded that the BJP central leadership check Yediyurappa's 'dynasty politics' in order to fight against the 'dynasty politics' of Congress effectively.

Yatnal along with a few senior BJP leaders, including MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Arvind Limbavali, Mahesh Kumtahalli, Madhu Bangarappa had taken out a month-long anti-Waqf march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. The march started on November 25 and will conclude on December 25. PTI GMS GMS ADB