BJP central leadership will decide whether to take action against Yatnal: Pralhad Joshi

Davanagere (KTK), Dec 29 (PTI) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the BJP national leadership will decide whether to take action against senior party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been publicly making statements and allegations against party's state leaders.

Advertisment

He also urged partymen and leaders to raise their issues with national president J P Nadda or other central leaders and stop airing their concerns in public or before the media.

"He (Yatnal) is a sitting legislator, our national president and national unit will decide on whether to call and talk to him or take action," Joshi said in response to a question whether there will be any action against Yatnal.

Yatnal, a former union minister and a known bete noire of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been publicly making allegations against the veteran leader and his son B Y Vijayendra for some time now. He had even openly criticised the party's decision to appoint Vijayendra as its state president.

Advertisment

Yatnal had recently alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore was misappropriated at the time of Covid-19, during the previous BJP regime, under the leadership of then Chief Minister Yediyurappa A section of party leaders have been demanding action against Yatnal.

Responding to another query about voices in the party that Yediyurappa camp has had an upper hand with respect to appointment of state office bearers, as his confidants have been appointed, Joshi said, "everyone in the party belong to BJP, and there is nothing like -- someone is close to someone, while others are not." "If anyone has any issues or concerns they can bring it to the notice of the state president, and if it cannot be shared with the state president, it can be discussed with the national president. Instead, making open statements will not be good for the party. I want to tell all those making public statements that if they consider the party's interest, stop making open statements; it's not right," he added.

Noting that the party's national leadership has newly appointed a young state president (Vijayendra), Joshi, a Member of Parliament from Dharwad constituency, said, the appointment was made by the national president in consultation with the PM and other leaders, and it's the decision of the central unit of the party. PTI KSU KSU ROH