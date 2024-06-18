BJP central team faces protests from party workers in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) A four-member BJP central team, touring West Bengal to assess the situation following alleged violence against party workers after the Lok Sabha elections, faced protests from its own party workers who claimed that senior leaders of the saffron party did not show empathy when they were displaced from their homes and given shelter elsewhere.

The team's convoy was stopped by dissenting party workers at Amtala in South 24 Parganas, who aired their grievances to the visiting leaders, BJP party sources said.

On Monday, the team visited Coochbehar to assess the situation following reports of alleged violence against BJP workers after the Lok Sabha elections.

The team includes convener Biplab Deb, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Rajya Sabha MPs Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar.

The team aims to meet party workers allegedly displaced from their homes due to alleged post-poll violence across West Bengal.

Deb told reporters that post-poll violence has become habitual for the Trinamool Congress following election results. "The sooner TMC changes this stance of attacking opposition parties, the better it will be for the party," Deb said.

Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen said the protests by BJP workers against their own leaders show a disconnect within the party. He suggested that complaints of post-poll violence against the TMC by the BJP are nothing but a sham. PTI DC MNB