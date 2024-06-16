BJP central team in Kolkata over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) A four-member central team of the BJP, including senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, arrived here on Sunday evening to take stock of the situation after alleged violence against saffron party workers in West Bengal after the Lok Sabha elections.

Prasad claimed that the people of the state along with the BJP party workers were afraid and apprehensive over the alleged post-poll violence taking place in the state.

"Elections were held across the country, but violence has taken place only in West Bengal," he told reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport upon their arrival to the city on a two-day visit.

"If Mamata ji believes in democracy, she has to reply to this," Prasad, a former Union minister, said.

Deb, a former chief minister of Tripura, claimed that there has not been any political violence in the northeastern state since the BJP came to power there.

"We will speak to the victims and take stock of the situation during our two-day stay in West Bengal," he said.

The BJP has alleged that its workers and supporters were being subjected to violence and intimidation in different parts of West Bengal by ruling Trinamool Congress supporters after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has won 12 of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC emerged victorious in 29 seats and the Congress bagged one. PTI AMR ACD