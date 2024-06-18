BJP central team visiting Bengal faces protests from party workers in Diamond Harbour

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) A BJP central team visiting West Bengal on Tuesday faced protests from its own party workers, who claimed that senior leaders did not show empathy when they were displaced from their homes because of alleged post-poll violence in the state, party sources said.

The incident occurred at Amtala area in Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee who is considered number two in the party hierarchy.

The TMC claimed that the incident indicated that the leaders were disconnected from party workers.

The four-member team, led by former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, has been touring West Bengal to assess the situation following alleged violence by Trinamool Congress workers against BJP workers after the Lok Sabha elections.

The team's convoy was stopped at Amtala by disgruntled party workers at Amtala in South 24 Parganas district, who aired their grievances to the visiting leaders, BJP sources said.

Later in the day, the team visited Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district and spoke to local people of the area where TMC leaders were accused of sexual assault and land grabs.

Speaking to reporters at Sandeshkhali, BJP central team member Brij Lal said that the team is fully aware of the issues faced by the party workers.

"There is no law and order in West Bengal. This is what the team has gathered after visiting various places in the state during the last three days," he said.

Lal said that the team will submit its report to the BJP's top leadership.

"We will move court if required to restore law and order in West Bengal," he said.

The team aims to meet party workers allegedly displaced from their homes due to alleged post-poll violence across West Bengal.

On Monday, the team visited Coochbehar in the northern part of the state.

Besides Deb and Lal, senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kavita Patidar are members of the team.

Earlier, Deb had said that post-poll violence has become habitual for the Trinamool Congress following election results.

"The sooner TMC changes this stance of attacking opposition parties, the better it will be for the party," Deb said.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen claimed that the protests by BJP workers revealed that the leaders were disconnected from them.

He suggested that complaints of post-poll violence against the TMC by the BJP are nothing but a sham. PTI DC NN