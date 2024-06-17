BJP central team visits Cooch Behar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) A four-member BJP central team on Monday visited Coochbehar to assess the situation following alleged violence against party workers in West Bengal after the Lok Sabha elections.

The team consisted of convenor Biplab Deb, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and two Rajya Sabha MPs Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar.

The team met BJP workers who were allegedly displaced from their homes due to alleged post-poll violence after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were out on June 4.

Deb told reporters that post-poll violence is common for the Trinamool Congress even after the outcome of poll results.

"Sooner TMC changes this stance of attacking opposition parties, the better will be it for the party", Deb said.

The team will visit various places in Kolkata on Tuesday to meet the affected BJP party workers of alleged post-poll violence.

During their interactions at the BJP district office, Agnimitra Paul, the party's state general secretary, accused a civic volunteer of covertly recording discussions on behalf of the TMC. This led to the volunteer being thrown out from the office by BJP workers.

Later, the team visited a private hospital and met injured people allegedly targeted by TMC supporters.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Union Minister and part of the team, condemned the alleged physical abuse of a woman BJP worker by TMC members following the election results. "It is unfortunate that in a state having a woman chief minister, a woman panchayat member is abused and her saree is torn," Prasad told reporters.

He criticised the lawlessness in West Bengal, alleging constitutional violations, vandalism of houses, and obstruction of agricultural activities.

In response, TMC spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy dismissed the BJP's claims, pointing out Deb's history in Tripura and questioning the credibility of the party's committee.

Roy said BJP workers were safe in Cooch Behar and accused the party of spreading falsehoods about the post-election scenario in West Bengal.

The delegation later returned to Kolkata, highlighting instances of alleged torture, threats, and vandalism in Sandeshkhali, Amtala, Barrackpore, and other areas. They called for impartial action from police, accusing them of bias in favour of the ruling TMC.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya echoed concerns over police impartiality and alleged a pattern of TMC attacks against BJP workers following both the 2021 Assembly elections and the recent LS polls.

"TMC's attacks on our workers follow a pattern. After the 2021 assembly poll results were out, scores of our workers were killed and thousands rendered homeless. Many women were raped and molested by Trinamool goons. The same pattern is being followed by the party after the Lok Sabha results were declared," he added.