BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) A four-member central team of BJP on Monday visited Coochbehar to take stock of the situation after alleged violence against saffron party workers in West Bengal following the Lok Sabha elections.

The team consists of convenor Biplab Deb, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and two Rajya Sabha MPs Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar.

The BJP central team will meet the saffron party workers who are allegedly displaced from their homes due to alleged post-poll violence after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were out on June four.

Deb told reporters that perpetrating post-poll violence has become habit-forming for the Trinamool Congress even after the outcome of the poll results.

"The sooner TMC changes this stance of attacking opposition parties, the better will be it for the party", Deb said.

The team will visit various places in Kolkata on Tuesday to meet the affected BJP party workers of alleged post-poll violence. PTI dc RG