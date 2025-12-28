BJP centralising democratic processes to govern country, alleges Congress leader K Raju

Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) Congress' Jharkhand unit in-charge K Raju on Sunday alleged that the BJP was centralising democratic processes to run the country.

He made the remark after hoisting the INC flag at Congress Bhavan here to mark the party's 140th Foundation Day.

On the occasion, Raju, along with the party's state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, launched a booklet titled 'Jharkhand Congress Samvad Foundation Day Special Issue'.

Raju, while addressing workers and party leaders, said, "The reason for celebrating the INC's Foundation Day in a grand manner is to make people aware of the history, values, and contributions of the Congress, because the BJP is centralising democratic processes to run the country." "You all know that last week, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to repeal MGNREGA by introducing the VB-G RAM G scheme, without consulting states or his own party MPs," he claimed.

Raju said Congress workers were organising meetings in 4,500 gram panchayats across the state to celebrate the INC Foundation Day.

"Party flags are being hoisted at the homes of every member. Similarly, flag hoisting is being carried out in 1,100 urban local bodies," he added.

He further said that in the last 20 years, every agricultural labourer and unskilled rural worker has benefited in many ways under MGNREGA.

The scheme had empowered them with the right to demand work for 100 days per year, and when they demanded work, it was the responsibility of the administration to provide it, Raju said.

Under MGNREGA, they were empowered to bargain for better wages and enjoyed income security. Distress migration had reduced, and gram panchayats had the rights to develop villages, he said.

"All these rights of workers and gram panchayats have now been snatched away under VB-G-RAM-G," he claimed.

The Congress leader also alleged that the PM was deciding on every work that would be undertaken and how villages would be developed.

"This is a big conspiracy to weaken agricultural labourers by taking away their right to income security, and all these things are being done to provide benefits to corporate houses," he alleged.

Therefore, on December 27, during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, a decision was taken to launch a nationwide campaign 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' (Save MGNREGA Campaign) from January 5, Raju stated.

He announced that a big rally would be organised as part of the nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan'.

Through this campaign, party workers will connect with MGNREGA workers and make them aware of how the central government is diluting or repealing their rights under the scheme, he said.

"Over the next one year, the party's focus will be on gram panchayat Congress committees. So far, at least 3,000 such committees have been constituted, and in the next month, the target of constituting committees in all 4,500 panchayats in the state will be fulfilled," Raju said.

BJP state working president and MP Aditya Sahu said that the Congress' opposition to the new scheme VB-G-RAM-G was "unfortunate" and "motivated by appeasement politics".

He said that BJP workers will run a campaign in support of the new scheme and acquaint the public with its benefits.

During its 60 years in power, the Congress changed the names of thousands of schemes and glorified one family, Sahu claimed, adding that its leaders are now pained by the name of “Ram”.

“Lord Ram was the ideal of Mahatma Gandhi. Then why is Congress irritated by the name? It clearly shows that the Congress indulges in vote-bank and appeasement politics,” the BJP leader said.

The new scheme is aimed at strengthening rural areas as part of the resolve for a developed India, he said.

Under the programme, people will sit together in the village itself and work towards making their village developed, beautiful, and self-reliant by determining the schemes, he stated.

President Droupadi Murmu had on December 21 given her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Rural Development Ministry said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests.

It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA, and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.

Raju also praised the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand for approving the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) rules.

Through the PESA rules, tribal society will be empowered, and their traditional gram sabhas will gain enhanced rights, he said.

In addition, their rights over 'Jal, Jungle, and Jameen' (Water, Forest, and Land) will be strengthened through the PESA rules.

He said that in the coming days, training will be imparted to members of 2,000 gram sabhas for the implementation of the PESA rules.