BJP centralising democratic processes to govern country: Congress leader K Raju

Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju on Sunday alleged that the BJP was centralising democratic processes to run the country.

He made the remark after hoisting the INC flag at Congress Bhavan here to mark the party's 140th Foundation Day.

On the occasion, Raju, along with state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, launched a booklet titled 'Jharkhand Congress Samvad Foundation Day Special Issue'.

Raju, while addressing workers and party leaders, "The reason for celebrating the INC's Foundation Day in a grand manner is to make people aware of the history, values, and contributions of the Congress, because the BJP is centralising democratic processes to run the country." "You all know that last week, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to repeal MGNREGA by introducing the VB-G RAM G scheme, without consulting states or his own party MPs," he claimed.

Raju said Congress workers were organising meetings in 4,500 gram panchayats across the state to celebrate the INC Foundation Day.

Party flags are being hoisted at the homes of every member. Similarly, flag hoisting is being carried out in 1,100 urban local bodies, he added.