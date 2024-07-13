BJP, Centre playing with Kejriwal's life: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The BJP and its government at the Centre are playing with the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who lost 8.5 kg and saw his blood sugar level drop below 50 mg/dL five times while in prison, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed on Saturday.

The BJP hit back, saying every time AAP leaders see any hope of Kejriwal getting bail, they return to their old "rhetoric" that the BJP wants to keep him in jail and that his health is steadily deteriorating.

At a press conference here, Singh said, "His health condition is such that if he is not brought out of jail soon and provided medical care, something serious can happen to him." The Rajya Sabha member said Kejriwal's weight was 70 kg when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. His weight has now reduced to 61.5 kg, he claimed.

The reason for this constant loss in weight is unknown as no tests could be conducted. This weight loss is the sign of some serious ailment, Singh added.

The Delhi chief minister's blood sugar level also fell below 50 mg/dL in prison on five occasions, the MP claimed and added, "If his sugar level is falling like this while sleeping, then anything can happen to him, and he can also go into a coma." Reacting to the AAP MP's claims, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "Sanjay Singh should recall that every time Kejriwal gets bail, he never goes for any treatment and instead, his political diatribes increase to new heights." He said Kejriwal had asked people to vote for AAP in the Lok Sabha polls if they wanted him out of jail. "But the people of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab totally rejected his call," Sachdeva added.

Singh, who was also arrested earlier by the ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and spent six months in Tihar prison, also said, "Doctors are not always present inside the prison at night and in case of any problem, patients are taken to hospitals with great difficulty." The senior AAP leader said Kejriwal's family, the party and his well-wishers were concerned about the chief minister's health condition in jail.

"The aim of the BJP and its government at the Centre is to keep him in jail and play with his life. They are hatching conspiracy so that he faces some serious health issues," he alleged.

As part of the "conspiracy" to keep him in jail, the ED "illegally" got a stay on his bail granted by the trial court in the case, the AAP MP alleged.

"When there was every possibility that Kejriwal would get relief from the Supreme Court in the ED case, the CBI made a "false case" against Kejriwal so that these people could play with his life," Singh added.

The Delhi chief minister was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in the case registered by the ED. However, he is still in jail because of his arrest in the excise policy "scam" case by the CBI. PTI VIT IJT IJT