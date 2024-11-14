BJP challenges CM Siddaramaiah to prove Rs 50 crore bribe allegation

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disclose the source of his allegation that Rs 50 crore bribe each was offered to 50 Congress MLAs to topple the government and prove his charge.

Advertisment

He said the Chief Minister has lost faith in his own MLAs and, hence, was levelling false allegations.

If the Chief Minister fails to prove that Rs 50 crore each was offered to 50 Congress MLAs, people will not take him seriously anymore, Vijayendra said.

Siddaramaiah declined to comment on Vijayendra’s statement.

Advertisment

“I will not comment on him. Why do you ask me about the person who came (into politics) just recently?” the Chief Minister said.

Vijayendra alleged that Siddaramaiah, holding a responsible position, was behaving in a manner that undermines its dignity.

“You have your own government and your own investigative agencies. Hence, it is your moral responsibility to reveal to the people the source of the Rs 50 crore bribe charge. Otherwise, your statement will be nothing more than a childish political statement,” he said.

Advertisment

According to him, the Chief Minister's allegation was an insult to the democratic system as it depicts the MLAs as commodities for sale.

Vijayendra charged Siddaramaiah with weaving a lie to keep the MLAs in check and cover up the corruption cases "surrounding" him.

Stating that the allegation made by the Chief Minister needs to be investigated, he said the Directorate of Enforcement should urgently take it up on its own and immediately conduct a probe.