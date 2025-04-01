BJP changing names of places in U'khand to divert attention from its failures, says Harish Rawat

Dehradun, Apr 1 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday mocked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's decision to rename more than a dozen places in the state, calling it a drama to divert people's attention from his failures.

The chief minister has completed three years in office while the BJP has been in power for more than eight years but they do not have even eight achievements to talk about, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat said.

"The period has been one of failures. Changing names of places has become the only agenda of the BJP now. It is a drama meant to divert people's attention from the government's failures," he said.

Dhami on Monday announced renaming 15 places, including two roads, in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The BJP has hailed the decision as historic and said it would not only help the state's residents draw inspiration from people who contributed to the preservation of Indian culture but also make them aware of the atrocities committed by foreign invaders.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a historic decision of changing the names of some places in accordance with public sentiments. The BJP welcomes the decision," the party's state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

"The decision will not only help people take inspiration from Indian culture and the great men who contributed to its preservation but also make them aware of the atrocities committed by foreign invaders," Chauhan said.

Announcing the name changes, Dhami on Monday said they would be renamed after Hindu deities, icons, mythological characters and prominent BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders.

"The names of various places are being changed in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. They are being named after great men who contributed to the Indian culture and its preservation," he had said.

Aurangzebpur in Haridwar will be renamed Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur to Shri Krishnapur, Khanpur Kursali to Ambedkar Nagar, Idrishpur to Nandpur and Akbarpur Fajalpur to Vijaynagar.

In Dehradun district, Miyanwala's name will be changed to Ramjiwala, Pirwala to Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd to Prithviraj Nagar and Abdullapur to Dakshnagar.

Nawabi Road in Nainital district will be renamed Atal Marg and Panchakki-ITI Marg to Guru Golwalkar Marg.

Sultanpur Patti in Udham Singh Nagar district will be renamed Kaushalyapuri. PTI ALM ALM SZM SZM