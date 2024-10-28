BJP cheats people after making false promises: Tejashwi in Jharkhand

Godda/Deoghar, Oct 28 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that the BJP "cheats" people after making "false" promises during elections.

Addressing an election rally in Godda for RJD candidate Sanjay Prasad Yadav, he said the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand worked for the development of the people and gave them economic and social justice.

Yadav alleged that the BJP had made all efforts to destabilise the government in the last five years.

"BJP makes false promises to cheat people. It does nothing for the people. So, I call it Badka Jhoota Party," he said.

Yadav, the former deputy CM of Bihar, claimed that Jharkhand progressed at a fast pace in the last five years under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Soren was troubled by the BJP for five years. They attempted to topple a stable government, which was working for the poor, tribals, Dalits and backwards, but they failed as we were united here," he said.

The RJD leader alleged that the BJP tried to "scare" the members of the ruling coalition through central agencies, but did not succeed.

"A tribal CM here was sent to jail. But, they will get a befitting reply in this election," he said.

Yadav exuded confidence that the coalition would return to power in Jharkhand, and the state would continue to progress at a fast pace.

He addressed another rally in Deoghar in support of RJD candidate Suresh Paswan.

There, he said the BJP does not have any issue for the election. "It only has Hindu-Muslim, Mandir-Masjid and Kashmir-Pakistan." PTI SAN SAN SOM