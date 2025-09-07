BJP chides Rahul Gandhi for Malaysia vacation as PM Modi visits flood-hit Punjab

New Delhi: As Punjab grapples with one of its worst floods in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the flood-affected region of Gurdaspur on September 9, 2025, to meet with victims and oversee relief efforts.

The announcement, made by the BJP’s Punjab handle on X, was posted by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday in contrast to a tweet showing a picture of Rahul Gandhi, allegedly in Malaysia.

Gandhi has come under fire for reportedly vacationing in Malaysia, with critics highlighting a perceived disparity in leadership priorities during a national emergency.

The BJP’s official X post, shared by @BJP4Punjab, stated, “Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers and sisters to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims.”

The visit follows devastating floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, which have claimed 37 lives and displaced thousands across Punjab.

Official data from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) indicates that over 700 individuals have been rescued, with more than 2,500 evacuated to safer locations as rescue operations continue.

In stark contrast, images circulating on X, posted by @Shehzad_Ind, show Rahul Gandhi in Malaysia, suggesting he is on vacation.

The post, captioned “Priorities Apne Apne,” juxtaposes Modi’s impending visit to the flood-hit areas with Gandhi’s absence.

The accompanying imagery depicts Gandhi gesturing outdoors, surrounded by individuals in what appears to be a casual setting, fueling speculation about his whereabouts during the crisis.