BJP chief Nabin slams Congress over AI Summit protest

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday lashed out at the Congress over the protest at the AI Impact Summit venue in Delhi, saying that while earlier some parties were only affected by urban Naxalism, "today they have become a part of it." A group of Indian Youth Congress workers staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding t-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them.

Speaking before a gathering of industrialists, CAs and entrepreneurs from Gujarat here, Nabin said the incident "saddens us all." "We often use the term 'urban Naxalism.' I can say that while earlier some parties were (merely) affected by it, today they have completely become a part of it," he said.

"While India is being talked about globally, such a shameless activity has hurt India's progress," Nabin added. PTI KA PD KRK