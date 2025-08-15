BJP chief Nadda, Delhi CM Gupta participate in Partition Horrors Remembrance Day march

ew Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) BJP chief and Union minister J P Nadda on Friday took part in a 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' silent march in Connaught Place.

Earlier, Nadda, accompanied by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also visited an exhibition set up at the Central Park in Connaught Place. The gathering observed a silence of two minutes during the programme as homage to the human tragedy of Partition. After the march, Nadda and others lit candles at the Central Park.

In a post on X, the BJP president said the programme was dedicated to the memory of the unbearable pain and suffering endured by countless people.

"August 14, 1947, marks a dark chapter in Indian history that can never be forgotten. Due to hatred and violence, millions of our brothers and sisters were displaced and even lost their lives," he said in the post.

Nadda also extended his "heartfelt salutations" to those who lost their honour, dignity, and lives to the brutality, frenzy, and violence during Partition.

Chief Minister Gupta said Partition was not merely a division of geographical boundaries, but also a division of the homes, dreams and emotions of millions of families.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this day is being observed across the country so that future generations can learn from this painful chapter and remain committed to preserving the unity, integrity, and harmony of the nation, Gupta said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj were also present at the programme.

August 14 is observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day as a tribute to the human tragedy caused by the Partition of newly-independent India into two parts in 1947.

Millions of people living in undivided India were displaced and forced to move to safer places with the creation of Pakistan.

While many were able to relocate, lakhs of people are estimated to have died in communal violence that ensued. PTI VIT ARI