BJP chief Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participate in Partition Horrors Remembrance Day march

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) BJP chief and Union minister JP Nadda on Friday took part in a "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" silent march in Connaught Place.

Earlier, Nadda, accompanied by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Lt Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also visited an exhibition set up at the Central Park in Connaught Place.

The gathering also observed a silence of two minutes during the programme as homage to the human tragedy of partition. After the march, Nadda and others lit candles at Central Park.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj were also present during the programme.

August 14 is observed as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" as a tribute to the human tragedy due to the partition of newly independent India into two parts in 1947.

Millions of people living in undivided India were displaced and forced to move to safer places with the creation of Pakistan. While many were able to relocate, lakhs of people are estimated to have died in communal violence that ensued. PTI VIT AMJ AMJ