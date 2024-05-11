BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), May 11 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda along with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Janasena leader K Naga Babu held a roadshow here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP chief said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing and the common man, Dalits, youth and farmers, among others, were empowered.

He further said as many as 1.50 lakh panchayats in the country are being connected through optical fibre network. Two lakh villages were connected through common service centres.

He further said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, four crore houses were constructed, and BJP, if voted to power again, will construct three crore houses.

He exuded confidence that the NDA candidates in the state will win with a huge majority in the upcoming polls.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. PTI GDK SS