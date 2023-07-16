BJP chief Nadda in Rajasthan, to launch party campaign against Cong govt

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda arrived in Jaipur on Sunday to launch the party's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign against the Congress government.

Nadda was given a warm welcome at the Jaipur airport by party leaders.

He was received by state party chief C P Joshi, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia and others.

Nadda left for Beelwa in Jaipur where he will launch the "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign and address a public rally. PTI SDA SMN SMN