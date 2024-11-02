BJP chief Nadda inspects new Bagchal bridge in HP's Bilapsur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 2 (PTI) BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda on Saturday inspected the new Bagchal bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilapsur district that connects Naina Devi with Jhandutta.

Nadda, who was travelling to Chandigarh from Bilapsur after celebrating Diwali with his family, also interacted with the local administration and sought details about the bridge.

The Union health minister was accompanied by local BJP lawmakers and leaders.

Nadda reached Bilaspur on Wednesday and later left for Vijaypur where he celebrated Diwali with his family and party workers. PTI BPL SZM