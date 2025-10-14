BJP chief Nadda meets Mongolian President Ukhnaa

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday met visiting Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and proposed a "deeper political engagement" with the Mongolian People’s Party.

At the meeting which was part of the ruling party's 'Know BJP' initiative, Nadda, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, also proposed "enhanced collaboration" in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

"Welcoming President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Nadda said the visit is of special significance as India and Mongolia celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP's foreign affairs department.

"Nadda highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party organisational framework, its vision of inclusive development, and the party’s global outreach efforts through the 'Know BJP' initiative," he said.

Proposing deeper political engagement, the BJP president also invited the Mongolian People’s Party for a delegation exchange with the BJP, he added.

At the meeting, Nadda also proposed enhanced collaboration in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, Chauthaiwale said.

"Nadda recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic 2015 visit to Mongolia, the first-ever by an Indian prime minister, which elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership," the BJP leader said.

Ukhnaa landed in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India, his first to the country as president.