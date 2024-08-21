BJP chief Nadda meets visiting Malaysian PM

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday met visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and they agreed to strengthen relations between their parties by facilitating exchange visits of their members.

In a statement, the BJP foreign affairs department, headed by Vijay Chauthaiwale, said the meeting was part of the "Know BJP" initiative launched by the ruling party for diplomats and foreign leaders among others.

The leaders reflected on the significant progress in bilateral relations between India and Malaysia over the past decade, it said, adding that they discussed the potential for further collaboration, particularly in the fields of education, employment, and ayurveda.

Nadda is also the health minister in the Narendra Modi government.