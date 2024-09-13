BJP chief Nadda pays floral tribute to CPI(M) leader Yechury

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda paid a floral tribute to CPI(M) veteran Sitaram Yechury on Friday.

The CPI(M) general secretary died in a Delhi hospital on Thursday after battling a lung infection.

"Paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of former Rajya Sabha MP and general secretary of the CPI(M) late Shri Sitaram Yechury ji," Nadda said in a post X.

"We both had different ideologies. He was a person more inclined towards ideas, but at the same time, he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own," he said.

Yechury believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this was the beauty of democracy, Nadda said. "May God grant him eternal peace and give his family the strength to endure this pain." PTI PK SZM