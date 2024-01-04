BJP chief Nadda reaches Panchkula

Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Thursday evening reached Panchkula, where he was received by State Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini.

After his arrival, Nadda held an interaction with Gupta and Saini, party sources said.

"Tomorrow morning Nadda ji will head to Himachal," a Haryana BJP spokesperson said.

He said party president will return to Panchkula on Saturday.

Nadda is slated to take out a road show on Saturday in Panchkula, the person said.

The BJP is in power in Haryana in alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led JJP.

Both parties, all the same, have been non-committal on the prospect of contesting the Lok Sabha elections together.

In the present Lok Sabha, all ten seats from Haryana are held by BJP members. PTI SUN VN VN