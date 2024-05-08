BJP chief Nadda to hold roadshow in Panchkula on May 10

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will hold a roadshow in Haryana's Panchkula on Friday to campaign for party's Ambala Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria.

Advertisment

"On May 10, Nadda ji will be in Panchkula in the morning. He will hold a roadshow in which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, party candidate from Ambala, Banto Kataria ji and other leaders will also remain present," Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told reporters in Panchkula.

Gupta, who is BJP MLA from Panchkula, said the atmosphere in Haryana is in favour of BJP.

"People are happy with the works done by the Narendra Modi government in the last ten years which has benefited the poor, youth, farmers, women and other sections," he said.

Advertisment

In Haryana, BJP will register win on all ten Lok Sabha seats and also win the Karnal seat, for which bypolls will be held along with the parliamentary seats on May 25, he said.

Kataria will win the Ambala Lok Sabha seat by a margin of at least 3 lakh votes, he asserted.

Kataria is the wife of former Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria, who represented the Ambala Lok Sabha seat. He died last year. PTI SUN VN VN