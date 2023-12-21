BJP chief Nadda visits International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana), Dec 21 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda visited the ongoing International Gita Festival here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The festival is being held on the banks of the holy Brahma Sarovar.

Nadda, who participated in the evening 'aarti' at the sarovar, said he was very happy to visit this holy place.

He appreciated the efforts of Gita Gyan Sansthanam in spreading the message of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the right context and in the right manner.

Advertisment

Highlighting the importance of Bhagavad Gita in life, Nadda said it is a greatest source of knowledge and teaches how to live one's life.

According to officials of the Kurukshetra Development Board, more than 35 lakh people have visited the festival since the beginning of Saras Mela on December 7.

Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will conclude on December 23.

Advertisment

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kaur on Thursday visited Kurukshetra and reviewed security arrangements being made for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Shah will visit the International Gita Festival.

He will also visit Chandigarh for the inauguration and foundation stone laying of several projects in the Union Territory on Friday. PTI COR SUN VSD SMN SMN