BJP chief Nitin Nabin arrives in Bengal for 2-day visit

Durgapur (WB), Jan 27 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin arrived in West Bengal on Tuesday for a two-day visit, his first to the state after assuming the charge.

Nabin landed at Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman district, where he was received by party state president Samik Bhattacharya, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, BJP sources said.

His maiden visit as the BJP chief holds significance as the assembly elections in West Bengal are due in a few months.

According to the schedule, Nabin will attend the Kamal Mela at the Chitralaya Mela Ground in Durgapur on Tuesday evening, and hold a closed-door organisational meeting with senior party leaders and functionaries at a city hotel.

On Wednesday, he will offer prayers at the Biringi Kali temple in Durgapur before addressing an organisational meeting at the Chitralaya ground.

He will later travel to Raniganj in Asansol to hold another organisational meeting, and is scheduled to depart from Andal later in the day, the sources added. PTI PNT BDC