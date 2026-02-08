BJP chief Nitin Nabin to attend Bihar Assembly's budget session on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who represents the Bankipur seat in the Bihar Assembly, will attend the budget session of the House this week.

On Tuesday, Nabin will attend the Bihar Assembly session for the first time since he was elected the BJP chief.

"BJP national president Nitin Nabin will embark on a two-day visit to Bihar on Monday. During his time, he will participate in some public events and also hold an organisational meeting at the party office in Patna," BJP national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh said.

On Monday evening, Nabin will meet the Bihar BJP legislature party's leader and its members at the party office in Patna, he said. "On Tuesday, the BJP national president will participate in the Bihar Legislative Assembly session." Nabin took over as the BJP's 12th national president on January 20 after he was elected unopposed to the top position in the party.

In a surprise move, the BJP had appointed 45-year-old Nabin as the party's national working president on December 14 last year, signalling a generation shift in the ruling party.