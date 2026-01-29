BJP chief Nitin Nabin to visit Goa on January 30-31

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin is set to embark on a two-day visit to Goa on Friday to hold organisational meetings with party leaders and workers in the coastal state.

After reaching Goa, Nabin will chair the state BJP core committee meeting, the party said on Thursday.

He will also meet Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at his residence on Friday, it added.

"Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin will be on a two-day visit to Goa starting tomorrow, Friday, January 30. During this visit, he will chair several organisational meetings and interact with party booth karyakartas in different constituencies," the party said in a statement.

During his visit, Nabin will hold deliberations with BJP MLAs at Panaji and chair an "important meeting" with the party's South Goa district committee at Margao, the statement said.

On Saturday, Nabin will visit the construction site for the new BJP office at Kadamba Plateau in Old Goa and later, address the party's booth presidents and mandal committee functionaries at a "karyakarta sammelan" at the Taleigao Community Centre, it added.

Nabin will also chair a booth-committee meeting in the Mapusa constituency and interact with members of the North Goa district committee at the Mapusa party office, the statement said.

"His visit will play a crucial role in further strengthening the BJP's booth-level organisation in Goa," the party's national media co-incharge, Sanjay Mayukh, said. PTI PK RC