BJP chief Nitin Nabin to visit Kerala to review preparations for assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin will embark on a two-day visit to Kerala on Friday to review the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

During his visit to the state, the party said, Nabin will hold a series of meetings with state BJP leaders and workers to discuss the party's poll strategy and also hold a meeting with the NDA allies.

"BJP national president's two-day visit to Kerala is aimed at galvanising the party cadre and engaging with senior leadership across the state. He will also review the party's preparations for the assembly elections,” the party said in a statement.

"During his visit, he will hold several meetings with state BJP office bearers, party's district presidents, assembly constituency in-charges and Shakti Kendra in-charges," the party said.

Nabin will also preside over Kerala BJP's core committee meeting to discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, and meet leaders of the NDA constituents in the state, it said.

The BJP said Nabin will also launch the party's election campaign with wall writing at a booth in Ollukkara.

"His itinerary features a series of high-level organisational reviews and public engagements across Kochi, Ernakulam, and Thrissur designed to fortify the party's preparations for the upcoming legislative assembly elections," the party said.