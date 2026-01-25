BJP chief Nitin Nabin, UP CM Yogi Adityanath visit Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered prayers at the revered Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

The BJP leaders lit lamps, bowed before the deity and offered flowers to Lord Banke Bihari.

On the occasion, Adityanath prayed for the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh and the successful realisation of the 'Viksit Bharat' vision, an official statement issued here said.

After darshan, temple priests presented prasad to the visiting leaders.

Nitin Nabin, who was visiting Uttar Pradesh's sacred Braj Bhoomi for the first time after assuming office as BJP chief also participated in various spiritual and organisational engagements alongside Adityanath.

Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, along with BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, were present during the visit.

Following the temple visit, both Nabin and Adityanath visited the residence of Mant MLA Rajesh Chaudhary to offer condolences on the demise of his mother.

The leaders paid floral tributes to her portrait, expressed their sympathies, and consoled the bereaved family. PTI ABN NB NB