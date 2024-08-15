BJP chief, RSS seniors say will set right party's state unit, asked me to stay silent: Yatnal

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Aug 15 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been vocal in his criticism of the state unit of the party and its leadership, on Thursday said that the party's National President J P Nadda and RSS seniors have sent him a message asking to remain silent for some time, and assured him that they will resolve the issues raised by him.

The Vijayapura MLA has been openly critical of state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress, and trying to keep the party in his clutches, along with his father B S Yediyurappa, a party veteran and former chief minister.

"Seniors from the Sangh (RSS) and our national president had sent a messenger to me yesterday, asking me to remain silent for a few days and that they will set right things, and ensure that honest, loyal and old workers of the BJP get respect," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will not make any statements against the party, respecting the message sent to him by the party president and seniors at the Sangh.

"They have said that they will rid the party of adjustment politics, and honest BJP workers will be respected. They have given me this assurance. I have no understanding with anyone. I will abide by the leadership of the party and the Sangh," he added.

Yanal and a group of BJP leaders who are said to be disgruntled with Vijayendra and Yediyurappa "controlling the state unit", have planned to take out a 'padayatra' (foot march) to highlight the 'Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation' scam and the diversion of funds meant for the welfare of the SC/STs to guarantee schemes allegedly by the Congress government.

This plans comes close on the heels of a week-long protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru, by the combined opposition of BJP and JD(S), under Vijayendra's leadership which concluded on August 10. That march demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’.

Some of these "like minded" leaders of the party had held a meeting at a resort near the district headquarters town of Belagavi recently under the leadership of Yatnal and senior MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, during which they planned a foot march from Kudalasangama to Ballari.

Former MPs Annasaheb Jolle, Pratap Simha and G M Siddeshwara and former ministers Aravind Limbavali and Kumar Bangarappa among others participated in the meeting.

There are also reports that discussions were held about lodging a complaint with party central leaders, against the father-son duo of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra.

Vijayendra on Tuesday had said he had no objections to a section of party leaders' plans for another padayatra against the Congress government in the state, and they can go ahead with their programme if the party's central leadership gives its nod.

Reacting to a question on this, Yatnal said, "If our party high command permits we will go ahead with padayatre. We have called a meeting, after taking everyone's approval, we will seek Delhi leadership's approval." The padayatre will be held under the collective leadership of the party, he said. "The Congress that came to power in the state in the name of Dalits, STs and backward classes, has looted them." Stating that he and like minded leaders with him are not "rebels", Yatnal said, "We are not dissidents, we want to free BJP from the curse of adjustment politics and build a true BJP. Don't call us rebels, we are a team of loyal workers fighting in the interest of the party." "The fight is not to make Yatnal the party president, but to strengthen the BJP, and build it by freeing it from adjustment policies and from a family (Yediyurappa's)," the senior leader said. "We will be united and put forward our issues to high command individually, we will not compromise." Former state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel was supposed to join them, but couldn't as he was down with dengue, he further said, "Kateel and several other leaders have extended support to us. Many people will attend the next meeting, you will be surprised. Ours will be a big team of loyal party workers, others will have to vacate then." Stating that there is no question of him coming to an understanding or compromise with Vijayendra, Yatnal claimed that the state Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reportedly accepted his allegation that there is "adjustment" between Vijayendra and the Congress.

"Shivakumar has said that Vijayendra had become an MLA at the Congress's mercy," he claimed. PTI KSU ANE