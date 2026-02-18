BJP chief sets target for Assam party workers to secure 50 pc of votes in every booth

Dibrugarh (Assam), Feb 18 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday set a target for party workers in Assam to secure at least 50 per cent of the votes in every booth in the upcoming assembly elections.

Accusing the Congress of using Assam as a land for "vote bank politics", he said the opposition party is "restless" as the BJP government is "throwing Bangladeshi infiltrators out of the country".

Commencing his two-day Assam visit by addressing party workers at a 'Panna Pramukh Sammelan' here, Nabin set a target for the cadre to pocket at least 50 per cent of the votes in every booth in the upcoming assembly elections.

"The Congress indulged in vote bank politics in Assam. They had no policy, intention and capability to run the state. But the BJP has all three qualities and we are working with the people," he said.

Nabin claimed that some people are asking why Bangladeshi infiltrators are being expelled from Assam.

"I want to ask them that do they have the liberty to snatch the rights of the Assamese people? Why are they supporting the infiltrators? I thank CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for ensuring the Assamese people's rights. That's why the entire Congress is restless," he added.

Nabin claimed that the process to expel Bangladeshi infiltrators from Assam is having its impact in West Bengal and Kerala.

"There was a time during the Congress regime when the Pakistani flag used to fly in Kashmir. That scenario has changed after the Narendra Modi government came to power," he asserted. PTI TR TR ACD