BJP chief Vijayendra condemns law and order 'breakdown' in coastal Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of causing a complete "break down" of law and order in the Dakshina Kannada and coastal regions, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday warned that if the dispensation continues to misuse the police "like goons", then the saffron party will not remain a mute spectator.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said he has raised the issue with national party leaders the previous night.

"Today, our MPs and MLAs will meet senior police officials," he said in a statement issued by his office.

Responding to a question about the externment of several people in Dakshina Kannada district, he said, “Once upon a time, kings ruled this country. We’ve heard of feudal lords back then. The current government is running the state like those feudal lords. The Siddaramaiah-led government is running a Tughlaq-style administration that suppresses democracy.” Hitting out at the government in the state, he said, “Look at the shameful behavior of this Congress government in recent months. At a time when people are expressing outrage over lack of development in the state, the government is trying to cover up its failures through such incidents. It is also conspiring to insult Hindu activists.” Referring to Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's murder, the BJP leader alleged that some "evil forces" prevented Home Minister G Parameshwara from visiting the deceased's house.

He further alleged that women were also involved in Shetty's murder, and that this was shown on visual media.

“Three to four women stood on the road, helped the murderers and traitors get into a car, and escape. What has been done about this? Have they been arrested?” he asked.

Vijayendra claimed that the registration of FIR against senior Sangh Parivar leaders is a "conspiracy" to threaten Hindu leaders and activists.

“We no longer believe that there is an elected government or that police are maintaining law and order in our state..... Police are knocking on doors at midnight and interrogating our activists. Are we living in a democracy? Where are we?” he questioned.

Commenting on the recent farmers' protest against the Hemavati Link Canal project in Tumakuru district, he alleged that the state government was tarnishing its own image by suppressing the rights of peasants.

"It is trying to suppress the farmers’ protest over the Hemavati river water issue. The government is resorting to police thuggery to crush the movement,” he said.

The protest on May 31 saw the participation of opposition leaders and farmer groups, which was aimed at halting the ongoing canal work. Locals are concerned that the project would threaten the water supply to Tumakuru's agricultural heartland.

In response to the unrest, police registered 13 FIRs, naming several protesters, including Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, BJP leader S D Dilip Kumar, and JD(S) leader Nagaraju.

Criticising the action taken against the protesters, he said, “Maybe one or two people threw stones – that is not acceptable. The police are a part of our state. But using such incidents as an excuse to target our activists and farmer leaders and put them behind bars is a conspiracy. This will not help suppress the Hemavati river water protest." The BJP leader along with other party leaders visited the canal project site today.

"This worthless Congress government is doing no development work. It cannot even provide funds for development. The collapse of law and order is due to the government’s conspiracy. This is all being done to cover up their failures,” he alleged.

In response to another query, he said, “We are not in a position to advise the state government on how to maintain law and order, but the BJP has the strength to confront and counter this government’s goonda behavior and arrogance. Our workers have that capability. We will show it in the coming days.” PTI AMP ROH