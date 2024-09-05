BJP chief visits Advani, Joshi; renews their membership

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday visited the residences of party veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi here and renewed their membership.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s nationwide membership drive with Nadda enrolling Modi as the first member of the drive in the presence of its senior leaders, including a host of Union ministers such as Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah on Monday.

The party launches the drive to renew the membership of its existing members and enroll new members every six years in line with its constitution.

“Gave a copy of membership renewal to Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior leader and our ideal Lal Krishna Advani under 'Bharatiya Janata Party - National Membership Campaign' at his residence in New Delhi,” Nadda said in a post on X, posting his pictures with the party stalwart.

“Your unwavering dedication to the organisation is admirable and it always inspires us,” he said.

In another post on X, the BJP chief said that he called on Joshi at his residence and gave a copy of party membership renewal to him.

“Today, I met senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and our guide Murli Manohar Joshi ji at his residence and gave him the copy of membership renewal under 'BJP - National Membership Campaign'” Nadda said.

"Your life, dedicated to public service and nation building, is an inspiration for millions of the BJP workers," he added.