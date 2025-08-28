BJP cites abuses hurled at PM Modi to lash out at Rahul, Tejashwi

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar has crossed all "limits of insult, hate and tastelessness", as it said abuses were directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the campaign.

The BJP on its X handle refrained from posting the video of the incident but its content shared online by a few handles show some unidentified people using Hindi abuse for Modi from a dais raised during the Yatra.

The BJP said, "Tejashwi (Yadav) and Rahul are behind the use of such a filthy language that it cannot be repeated from a public platform... Such lowliness was never seen before in politics. This Yatra has crossed all limits of insult, hate and tastelessness."

राहुल गांधी और तेजस्वी यादव की यात्रा के मंच से प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की स्वर्गीय माताजी के लिए बेहद अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया।



राजनीति में ऐसी नीचता पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई। यह यात्रा अपमान, घृणा और स्तरहीनता की सारी हदें पार कर चुकी है।



तेजस्वी और राहुल ने पहले… — BJP (@BJP4India) August 28, 2025

They have used a very vulgar language against the prime minister's late mother, it said.

The ruling party claimed that the choice of such an abuse for his mother shows the state of the opposition's desperation as Gandhi and Yadav had earlier invited leaders like M K Stalin and Revanth Reddy, chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Telangana respectively, who are accused of "insulting" people of Bihar.

People of Bihar will not forgive Gandhi and Yadav, the main campaigner for the RJD, for such a mistake even of they apologise thousands of time, the BJP said, calling the incident "extremely shameful".