BJP cites 'citizen-driven' campaign in Bengal to attack TMC

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday cited a digital campaign against the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal as a spontaneous expression of people's anger.

"The people of West Bengal are finally raising their voices against the unimaginable atrocities, lawlessness, and rampant crimes under Mamata Banerjee's rule," BJP's co-incharge for the state Amit Malviya said.

He was referring to what BJP leaders described as a citizen-driven campaign through a website www.soibenaaarbangla.com (Bengal will no longer tolerate it) against the alleged corruption and lawlessness in the state.

The campaign urges people not to vote for the ruling Trinamool Congress to save Bengal, asking them to rise above fear and patronage and seeking their support with musical campaign material.

It alleges that Hindus have been at the receiving end of the state government's "biased" conduct.

Malviya claimed, "Incidents like the Murshidabad riots, the SSC (school recruitment) scam, the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College, and the sexual violence against women in Sandeshkhali have devastated the state and shaken its conscience." Though critical of the TMC, the campaign does not endorse any party.

The TMC has accused the BJP of driving a smear campaign against its government, with the political battle between the two parties rising in intensity and acrimony as the assembly elections scheduled for the next year approach. PTI KR KR NSD NSD